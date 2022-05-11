Warehouse sealed for packing counterfeit shampoo

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The district administration during ongoing crackdowns against adulteration on Wednesday raided a warehouse being used for production of counterfeit shampoo of famous brands.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (City) Anwar Akbar on the directives of Deputy Commissioner conducted a raid a warehouse in Yakatoot area and arrested the owner of the warehouse to pack counterfeit shampoo in brand packaging.

The raiding teams also confiscated packing material , empty bottles, fake shampoo drums, stickers and packaging machinery from the warehouse.

Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan has directed to accelerate the operations against mafia and those involved in adulteration.

Police has registered a case against arrested person and started further investigation.

