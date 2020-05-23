Warehouse sealed over illegal storage of pulses, grams

District administration has sealed a warehouse over illegal storage of pulses and grams in huge quantity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :District administration has sealed a warehouse over illegal storage of pulses and grams in huge quantity.

According to a spokesman of local administration, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool inspected the warehouse near Sadar on Jhang Road and found 7,000 bags of pulses that were stored illegally.

The stock was taken into custody and it will be sold at government-fixed rates in the open market.

Meanwhile on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool seized 400 bags of wheat and shifted them to Wheat Procurement Center Sarshmeer.