UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warehouse Sealed Over Illegal Storage Of Pulses, Grams

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:32 AM

Warehouse sealed over illegal storage of pulses, grams

District administration has sealed a warehouse over illegal storage of pulses and grams in huge quantity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :District administration has sealed a warehouse over illegal storage of pulses and grams in huge quantity.

According to a spokesman of local administration, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool inspected the warehouse near Sadar on Jhang Road and found 7,000 bags of pulses that were stored illegally.

The stock was taken into custody and it will be sold at government-fixed rates in the open market.

Meanwhile on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool seized 400 bags of wheat and shifted them to Wheat Procurement Center Sarshmeer.

Related Topics

Road Jhang Muhammad Ali Market Wheat

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rul ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

1 hour ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

2 hours ago

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.