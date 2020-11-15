UrduPoint.com
Waris Baig Son Ammar Baig New Sensational Singing Star

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Famous singer Waris Baig son Ammar Baig is the new sensational singing star who is capturing the hearts of the English and urdu singing fraternity of music fans in the East and West.

The singing star has an enchanting and mesmerising voice in English, which matches the western superstar Bruno Mars. In Urdu this remarkable outstanding unique talent sings "ghazels" with his beautiful voice to match that of the King of the East Ustad Amanat Ali Khan, Mehdi Hassan, Pankaj Udhas and Jugjit Singh.

The 24-year-old emerging superstar recently performed the hit song, "When I was Your Man" by Bruno Mars, which even amazed Bruno Mars of how he matched his voice, he was amazed how beautifully he sang the super hit song.

Legendry western singer Adele was also spellbound and thought she was listening to Bruno Mars who she admires immensely, to be told after she was listening to Ammar Baig's versions.The remarkable talent does not just stop there, as if that was not an outstanding achievement the young sensational star went on and bowled over the Asian Urdu speaking music fans all over the world when he performed the evergreen song by Ustad Amanat Ali Khan, "Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo".

Ammar Baig has been lined up to appear on Britain's Got Talent with Simon Cowell.

There are also plans in the pipeline for Pakistani American Ammar Baig Ammar Baig to duet with western stars Adele and Rhianna and in the east with various Urdu/ Hindi singing superstars. There are concert shows planned for Dubai, London and New York.

Ammar Baig said, "Through music in English and Urdu I wish to spread love, peace and harmony throughout the world".

Ammar Baig is most certainly a unique special talent who has the ability and capability of switching from English to Asian language which has not been seen at this level before.

This unique and special talent is most certainly on course to propel the young singing sensation Ammar Baig to the paramount heights of music and acting on the world stage. His voice is most certainly Prince of Hearts of the East and West.

