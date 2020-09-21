'Waris' became his identity: Amjad Islam Amjad

UrduPoint.com
Writer and poet Amjad Islam Amjad Monday said he was fond of writing stories since childhood and the drama "Waris" had become his identity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Writer and poet Amjad islam Amjad Monday said he was fond of writing stories since childhood and the drama "Waris" had become his identity.

"Waris" was the first serial in the history of Pakistan Television, in which rural life of village beautifully pictured and shown to the people which got extraordinary popularity at that time, he said while here at the "Meet the Writers" event organized by Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

"This drama has become my own identity," Amjad said, said during school days his teachers used to appreciate his efforts. He was also named the editor of school magazine "Nishan Manzil", he recalled.

Amjad said he started writing poems when he was in the first year of college that was published in magazines such as "Kandil" and "Chitan".

At university, he said, he became the chairman of literary society, besides the editor-in-chief of the university's magazine "Mahwar".

"I was awarded many awards for literary services. I received 16 Graduate Awards for dramas," he added.

PAL Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk said Amjad Islam Amjad was the proud identity of Pakistan. His poems, songs, plays, translations and travelogues were invaluable assets of the urdu literature.

