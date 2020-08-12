UrduPoint.com
Waris Khan Girl Stripping, Filming Case: Police Get Six-day Physical Remand Of Three Accused

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 08:41 PM

Waris Khan girl stripping, filming case: Police get six-day physical remand of three accused

Waris Khan police on Wednesday produced the three accused of sexual assault, committing inappropriate acts and filming a girl before the court and got six-day physical remand

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Waris Khan police on Wednesday produced the three accused of sexual assault, committing inappropriate acts and filming a girl before the court and got six-day physical remand.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police arrested the accused namely Arslan, Mohsin and Aamir Qureshi after hectic efforts.

He informed that the case was registered last month when City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younis took notice of the incident.

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged with Waris Khan Police Station when a video, which was circulated on social media, showed two men sexually assaulting a girl while a third suspect was filming the incident.

The victim was also stripped by the accused.

The case was registered under Sections 354, 509 and 34 of the Pakistan Pendal Code.

The two accused initially named in the FIR obtained pre-arrest bail from a lower court. Later, during the investigation, they identified the third suspect who was recording the video. He was also arrested by the police after several raids in different areas.

City Police officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken against those indulging in violence, harassment and molestation of women.The perpetrators would be hanged, punished according to law, he added.

