Waris Khan Police arrest three in acid throwing case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Waris Khan Police here on Thursday arrested three accused in acid throwing case, said a police spokesman.

He informed that City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani taking notice of acid throwing on a woman in the Waris Khan area ordered immediate legal action against the accused.

Waris Khan police conducted raids and managed to net the ex-husband of the victim namely Shakeel, his two brothers, Adeel and Khalil. A case of the incident has been registered in Waris Khan Police Station on the complaint of the victim.

Medical examination of the victim was carried out while the accused were being interrogated in custody, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Investigation Saba Sattar is directly supervising the investigation, the spokesman informed.

The CPO said that the incident like acid throwing on women is intolerable and the accused involved in crimes against women and children cannot escape the law.