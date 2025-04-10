Waris Khan Police Nab Two POs
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 08:56 PM
The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in the aerial firing, threat to kill and fraud cases
According to the Rawalpindi Police Spokesperson, the Waris Khan arrested the accused, Osama, wanted in the aerial firing and threat to kill case.
In another operation, the police nabbed Khurram Aziz, a hunted, proclaimed offender in the fraud case.
