Waris Khan Police Nab Two POs

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 08:56 PM

Waris Khan police nab two POs

The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in the aerial firing, threat to kill and fraud cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in the aerial firing, threat to kill and fraud cases.

According to the Rawalpindi Police Spokesperson, the Waris Khan arrested the accused, Osama, wanted in the aerial firing and threat to kill case.

In another operation, the police nabbed Khurram Aziz, a hunted, proclaimed offender in the fraud case.

