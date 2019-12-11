UrduPoint.com
Warm Clothes' Demand Increase After Rise In Temperature

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:10 PM

As the cold increases day by day in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi the demand of warm clothes also have increased among the people who thronged to different markets to fulfill their winter needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :As the cold increases day by day in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi the demand of warm clothes also have increased among the people who thronged to different markets to fulfill their winter needs.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, a housewife Ayesha Salman said many stalls had been placed at different markets offering jackets, sweaters, Scarves, warm hats at reasonable prices.

A shopkeeper Adnan Raza at G-9 markaz said in winter our business goes up double as many people buy warm clothes specially for their children.

Another housewife Asma Sohail said second hand warm clothes also very beneficial to protect from cold available in Itwar bazaar with various variety including in coats, pullovers and many more.

Another shopkeeper Bilal Ahmed at Itwar Bazaar said specially on Sunday huge crowd come here and buy warm clothes with reasonable price as every class come and get reasonable items.

