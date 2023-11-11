Open Menu

Warm Clothes Demand Up As Temperature Drops

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2023 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The demand for warm winter clothes has seen a sharp rise in Sargodha after temperatures registered a significant decrease in recent days.

The rates of warm clothes have increased in the flea market as well as major clothing stores. The prices of warm clothes in the flea markets, where often low-income group people buy things, have also increased due to increased taxes on imports.

Different brands have also increased prices of warm and new sweaters, which start from Rs3,500. Jackets and coats of children are available for Rs4,000 to Rs8,000, while mufflers of children are available between Rs250 to Rs350. A pair of socks is available for up to Rs280.

Overcoats for children are available for Rs4,000 to Rs7,000 while overcoats for elders are available for Rs6,000 and Rs14,000. Shawls are available in the range of Rs4,000 and Rs8,000.

A buyer, Muhammad Luqman, told APP at the flea market on Saturday that the second-hand sweaters were available between Rs450 and Rs700 while coats were available for up to Rs600.

Shawls in the flea markets are available between Rs400 and Rs600 while sweaters for elders were available between Rs450 and Rs900, a female buyer Rafia Bibi said, who had come to flea market for purchase of warms clothes for her children.

In the flea markets, socks are available for up to Rs180 while mufflers were available for up to Rs 150.

Shopkeepers in the flea market including Safdar, Khalid and others said that the import duty on second-hand clothes had been enhanced. They said the cost of transportation had also increased.

On the other hand, store owners including Numan and Javed said that prices of raw materials for new clothes had increased along with the labour cost and these factors had caused increase in the prices of new clothes.

