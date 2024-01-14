Warm Clothes Distributed Among Patients
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Director of Social Welfare, Women Development, and Bait-ul-Maal Sargodha Division, Shakira Nooren, has said that serving the poor, needy, and destitute patients is a deed of reward, and those who take care of such individuals' needs become deserving of salvation in the hereafter.
She expressed these views while distributing warm clothes and blankets provided by the TB Patients Welfare Council at the Government TB Hospital here on Sunday.
Medical Superintendent government TB hospital Kashifa Bhalli, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Zeba Andleeb, Medical Welfare Officer Saima Binish, President Patients Welfare Council Nasir Mahmood Sehgal, Vice President Khawaja Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Malik Abdul Majeed, Finance Secretary Abdul Qadoos, Dr.
Asad Naqvi, and others were also present.
She said that tuberculosis (TB) is a treatable disease and often affects the poor and those unable to obtain proper and balanced nutrition. The Department of Social Welfare, with the support and cooperation of philanthropists, is providing TB hospital patients with appropriate food, medicines, and clothing suitable for the weather, as well as other necessities of life, she said.
Shakira Noreen stated that the government of Punjab had allocated sufficient funds for such patients so that no one was deprived of treatment due to a lack of resources. She also inquired about the facilities provided to the patients.
The patients appreciated the support of the department.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU announces admissions for Spring 2024 semester10 minutes ago
-
DBA Sargodha new office-bearers elected20 minutes ago
-
Sohail elected DBA Sialkot president20 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 1853 connections over using compressors in Multan region29 minutes ago
-
Persistent fog disrupts train services across Pakistan30 minutes ago
-
Swift response of Rescue-1122 depends on timely information from citizens; DEO49 minutes ago
-
DRAP, NIH directed to take urgent steps for ensuring anti-rabies vaccines50 minutes ago
-
Demand for boiled eggs soar as weather turns cold1 hour ago
-
Four outlaws held, valuables worth Rs 3.5m seized1 hour ago
-
Two died and 18 injured in Kohistan road mishap1 hour ago
-
Great enthusiasm witnesses among female voters ahead of Election 2024 in KP1 hour ago
-
Fog likely to persist in Bwp1 hour ago