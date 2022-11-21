Warm clothes for old home residents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh visited old home on Monday and distributed warm clothes among the residents.

He also inquired about the health of elderly males and females and expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to them.

The deputy commissioner also ate lunch with the old home residents and directed the management to provide all out facilities like family environment to the residents.