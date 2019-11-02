UrduPoint.com
Warm Clothes Sale Attracts Crowd In Lunda Bazaars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 08:20 PM

After the weather turned a bit chilly in twin cities, the sale of winter clothes has started, especially in Lunda Bazars as the shopkeepers have displayed warm clothes to attract the visitors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :After the weather turned a bit chilly in twin cities, the sale of winter clothes has started, especially in Lunda Bazars as the shopkeepers have displayed warm clothes to attract the visitors.

People are seen busy buying winter clothes along Railway Road, Raja Bazaar,Moti Bazaar, Jamia Masjd Road, Fowara Chowk, Chungi No. 22, Tench Bhata and Chur Chowk.

The Lunda Bazars offer curtains, quilts, blankets, rugs, trousers, shirts, woollies, children s wear and jackets.

Inflation and poverty are forcing people to do their winter shopping from the bazars of second hand imported warm clothes.

Salaried people says that their purchasing power is decreasing, adding that the clothes that they bought last year for the winter from main shops are no more affordable this year.

The prices of clothes are higher as compared to the last year s, said Tahir ch, a shopper at Jamia Masjid road.

The warm clothes are beyond the approach the poor people, Landa Bazaar provides cheap second-hand imported garments that is why I came here for shopping, another visitor of Raja Bazaar Malik Shaukat said.

A household woman Nazia was happy with her shopping at the Lunda Bazaar, as she got stylish and quality woolen sweaters and jackets for her four children at reasonable prices.

She said the Lunda Bazaar is a blessing for people like her because she can not afford costly clothes.

Meanwhile, Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected in districts of North Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan. Light snowfall is also expected over high mountains in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during this period.

