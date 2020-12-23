UrduPoint.com
Warm Cloths Distributed At Dar Ul Aman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:09 PM

Warm cloths distributed at Dar ul Aman

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Warm clothes were distributed on Wednesday among children and women residing here in a Dar ul Aman spreading smiles on faces of recipients.

Clothes included suits, shawls and other clothing items, distributed among the intimates of Dar Ul Aman by a Taxila based welfare trust.

Away from home and left alone by their respective families, women and their children at Dar Ul Aman were in dire need of warm clothing, said deputy director social welfare department Haseeb Iqbal.

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest, Haseeb Iqbal lauded the initiative taken by the trust. He called upon individual philanthropists and other society elites to support government efforts for addressing concerns of impoverished people especially women.

"Living away from home and parental care is a tough challenge. These women need more societal support for overcoming hardship of homelessness," he said Chairman Bright future welfare trust Naveed Arif Paracha speaking on this occasion said that it was third activity of the trust carried out at Dar ul Aman.

He added that earlier, eid gifts were distributed and other activities was performed to bring a ray of happiness on the faces of inhabitant.

He said under social campaign 'We Care, We Share' for the deprived members of the society, the trust distributed warm clothes to the inmates of the shelter home.

He said winter brought a lot of sufferings to the these impoverished people of our country, adding that deprived segments could not afford to buy warm clothes to keep their bodies warm in the season which multiplied their sufferings especially persons with disabilities, elder persons, women and children suffer more.

Incharge Dar Ul Aman Ayesha Kiran termed the step as a message to the other better segments of the society to come forward and play their due role for betterment of these impoverished people of our society by helping them through moral, social and in kinds support.

