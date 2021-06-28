UrduPoint.com
Warm, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi

28th June 2021

Warm, humid weather likely in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Warm and humid weather is likely to prevail in next 24 hours in the city.

During the time span minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to remain from 28 to 30 °C and 34 to 36 °C respectively 65 to 75 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province.

However, isolated dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur in Tharparkar and UmerKot Districts whereas partly cloudy condition along the coast.

