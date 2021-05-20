Warm, humid weather likely in Karachi on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 35 to 37 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Umerkot, Dadu and Jamshoro districts during the next 24 hours.