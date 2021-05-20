UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warm, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Friday

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Warm, humid weather likely in Karachi on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 35 to 37 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Umerkot, Dadu and Jamshoro districts during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather Jamshoro Dadu From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 1,374 reco ..

4 minutes ago

Shafqat Mahmood says all exams could be conducted ..

10 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Putin Will Not Participate in Friday' ..

5 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 launch road safety campaign

5 minutes ago

Work on Rs 250m underpass to begin in Aug under PM ..

5 minutes ago

Labour Lawmaker Questions UK Government's Ability ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.