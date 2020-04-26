UrduPoint.com
Warm, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 06:30 PM

Warm, humid weather likely in Karachi on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 34 to 36 and 26 to 28, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

