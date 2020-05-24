UrduPoint.com
Warm, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 03:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast warm and humid in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 35 to 37 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail across Sindh in the next 24 hours. However, gusty winds are likely to blow over southern Districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

