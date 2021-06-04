Warm, humid weather likely in Karachi on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast warm and humid weather with chances of drizzle during night or early morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at a few places in Larkana, Shaheed Banazirabad, Sukkur Divisions and Dadu, Jamshoro, Mityari Districts. However hot or very hot and dry weather with chances of isolated dust-storm is expected in plane areas of the province during the next 24 hours.