Warm, humid weather likely in Karachi on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 33 to 35 degree centigrade, respectively with 75 to 85 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Wind-thunderstorm/rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Shaheed Banazirabad, Larkana Divisions, Dadu, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin Thatta and Sujawal Districts over the next 24 hours.

The PMD's weather warning on Friday highlights that monsoon currents of light to moderate intensity are likely to penetrate into eastern Sindh. Under its influence scattered rain/thunderstorms likely in Tharparkar, UmerKot, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Badin, Thatta, Shaheed Banazirabad & Dadu districts from Friday to Saturday.

The weather conditions across Sindh remained hot and dry during the last 24 hours.