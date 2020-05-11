UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warm, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 06:47 PM

Warm, humid weather likely in Karachi on Tuesday

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were expected to remain in the range of 34 to 36 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade with 70 to 80 percent humidity during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over the Province during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts chlorinat ..

3 minutes ago

Virtual seminar held to review teachers' role in r ..

3 minutes ago

Agreement between Sindh Govt, traders is welcoming ..

3 minutes ago

Swabi Police arrest 45 suspects, drug dealers; sei ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 patients tally soars to 421 in Sialkot

7 minutes ago

Saudi to cut oil output by another 1 mn barrels a ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.