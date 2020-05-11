Warm, humid weather likely in Karachi on Tuesday

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were expected to remain in the range of 34 to 36 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade with 70 to 80 percent humidity during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over the Province during the next 24 hours.