Warm, humid weather likely in Karachi on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast warm and humid in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 34 to 36 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province of Sindh. However, gusty winds are likely to blow over southern during the next 24 hours.