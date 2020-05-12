Warm, humid weather likely in Karachi on Wednesday

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 34 to 36 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot/very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at isolated places in Sukkur and Larkana divisions during the next 24 hours.