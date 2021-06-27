UrduPoint.com
Warm, Humid Weather With Chances Of Drizzle At Night / Morning Likely In Karachi On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 07:40 PM

Warm, humid weather with chances of drizzle at night / morning likely in Karachi on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast warm and humid weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28C to 30C and 34C to 36C respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in the city over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is likely to occur at few places in Sukkur and Larkana divisions while at isolated places in Shaheed Banazirabad, Noshahro Feroze, Jamshoro and Dadu districts. Whereas partly cloudy/cloudy condition with chances of drizzle along the coast.

