Warm, humid with occasional gusty wind likely in Karachi on Sunday

The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast warm & humid with occasional gusty wind in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast warm & humid with occasional gusty wind in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 35 to 37 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province during the next 24 hours.