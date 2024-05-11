Open Menu

Warm Welcome Will Be Given To Hockey Team; Rana Mashhood

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2024 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP)Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said on Saturday that a warm welcome reception would be given to hockey players on their return for excellent performance in the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament.

In a statement, he said that the young players played very well against Japan in the final of the Azlan Shah Cup, adding winning or losing is a part of the game while the team performed in the tournament above the nation’s expectations.

He congratulated the Japanese team for winning the final of the Azlan Shah Cup and added “I am grateful to Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif that the hockey team was selected on merit due to his devotion to sports ”.

