Warm,humid weather likely to persist in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to remain from 25 to 27 degrees centigrade and 34 to 36 degree centigrade,respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy or cloudy with chances of occasional thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds was likely to prevail over isolated places in Dadu, Jamshoro, Sanghar and Khairpur districts while hot and dry weather was expected elsewhere in the province during the next 24 hours.