Warmth affection overwhelms Spanish artist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Famous Spanish artist Carlos Garcia Lahoz on Monday said that he was impressed by the warm hospitality extended to him by the people of Pakistan during his recently concluded visit to Islamabad where he represented his country at the International Islamabad Arts Festival 2019

Carlos Garcia participated in the first edition of 13-day long International Islamabad Arts Festival (IIAF) 2019, held here from November 18-30.

Talking to APP, he said that IIAF should continue working with the same spirit so that, such events should attract more foreign artists to Pakistan.

Lahoz said, "The new generations need to have such kinds of festivals which give space to creativity and coexistence between artists of different nationalities."He expressed his willingness to participate in editions of International Islamabad Arts Festival in future.