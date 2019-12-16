UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warmth Affection Overwhelms Spanish Artist

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:25 PM

Warmth affection overwhelms Spanish artist

Famous Spanish artist Carlos Garcia Lahoz on Monday said that he was impressed by the warm hospitality extended to him by the people of Pakistan during his recently concluded visit to Islamabad where he represented his country at the International Islamabad Arts Festival 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Famous Spanish artist Carlos Garcia Lahoz on Monday said that he was impressed by the warm hospitality extended to him by the people of Pakistan during his recently concluded visit to Islamabad where he represented his country at the International Islamabad Arts Festival 2019.

Carlos Garcia participated in the first edition of 13-day long International Islamabad Arts Festival (IIAF) 2019, held here from November 18-30.

Talking to APP, he said that IIAF should continue working with the same spirit so that, such events should attract more foreign artists to Pakistan.

Lahoz said, "The new generations need to have such kinds of festivals which give space to creativity and coexistence between artists of different nationalities."He expressed his willingness to participate in editions of International Islamabad Arts Festival in future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Visit Same November 2019 From

Recent Stories

Govt effectively raised Kashmir issue across world ..

1 minute ago

Chinese delegation visits Rawalpindi Chamber of Co ..

1 minute ago

Govt. to provide opportunities to players for deve ..

1 minute ago

Ban imposed on dumping waste, debris on roads

1 minute ago

MNSUA holds candlelit vigil for APS martyrs

6 minutes ago

Six uncapped players in South Africa Test squad to ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.