Warning Issued Against Fake Complaint Numbers Of DIG Sukkar
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 08:26 PM
The office of DIG Sukkur has warned against fake social media posts circulating complaint numbers in the name of DIG Sukkur
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The office of DIG Sukkur has warned against fake social media posts circulating complaint numbers in the name of DIG Sukkur.
According to Press Release issued by DIG Office Sukkur here on Wednesday, the actual numbers for filing complaints have been issued.
DSP Complaint Cell Range Office Sukkur: 03003116298, 03063000630, Incharge Complaint Cell Range Office Sukkur: 03343455179, 03003477240 and PTCL Numbers are 0719310293 and 0719310734 respectively.
The public have been advised to avoid sharing personal information or complaints on unverified numbers to prevent misuse by scammers.
Recent Stories
UAE Health Council discusses strategic health projects to strengthen UAE's globa ..
Commissioner ensure best arrangements for Derajat 2025 festival
Over 7,000 motorists fined for traffic violations: ITP
Migrant deaths in Asia hit record high in 2024: UN
Woman killed in Larkana road accident
ATRC to convene global experts for Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit in ..
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visits Mayo Hospital, inspect ..
Warning issued against fake complaint numbers of DIG Sukkar
Envoys from Muslim Council of Elders participate in communal Iftar at Islamic Cu ..
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli bombing of Koya in Syria
Fujairah Hospital attains LEED Gold Certification for sustainability, energy eff ..
Sharjah Ruler amends laws on police, military ranks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner ensure best arrangements for Derajat 2025 festival3 minutes ago
-
Over 7,000 motorists fined for traffic violations: ITP3 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in Larkana road accident3 minutes ago
-
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visits Mayo Hospital, inspects patient services4 minutes ago
-
Warning issued against fake complaint numbers of DIG Sukkar4 minutes ago
-
Food Authority intensifies actions against poor quality sweets before Eid1 hour ago
-
Man sentenced to death for nephew’s murder1 hour ago
-
RWU express solidarity with the Jafar Express victims1 hour ago
-
Internet essential tool for education, training: Says CM Bugti1 hour ago
-
DC Chiniot chairs meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee1 hour ago
-
Afzal urges PTI to prioritize national interest over personal gain1 hour ago
-
Turkish ambassador call Pakistan second home for Turkish citizens1 hour ago