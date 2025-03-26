Warning issued against fake complaint numbers of DIG Sukkar

The office of DIG Sukkur has warned against fake social media posts circulating complaint numbers in the name of DIG Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The office of DIG Sukkur has warned against fake social media posts circulating complaint numbers in the name of DIG Sukkur.

According to Press Release issued by DIG Office Sukkur here on Wednesday, the actual numbers for filing complaints have been issued.

DSP Complaint Cell Range Office Sukkur: 03003116298, 03063000630, Incharge Complaint Cell Range Office Sukkur: 03343455179, 03003477240 and PTCL Numbers are 0719310293 and 0719310734 respectively.

The public have been advised to avoid sharing personal information or complaints on unverified numbers to prevent misuse by scammers.