Open Menu

Warning Issued Against Fake Complaint Numbers Of DIG Sukkar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 08:26 PM

Warning issued against fake complaint numbers of DIG Sukkar

The office of DIG Sukkur has warned against fake social media posts circulating complaint numbers in the name of DIG Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The office of DIG Sukkur has warned against fake social media posts circulating complaint numbers in the name of DIG Sukkur.

According to Press Release issued by DIG Office Sukkur here on Wednesday, the actual numbers for filing complaints have been issued.

DSP Complaint Cell Range Office Sukkur: 03003116298, 03063000630, Incharge Complaint Cell Range Office Sukkur: 03343455179, 03003477240 and PTCL Numbers are 0719310293 and 0719310734 respectively.

The public have been advised to avoid sharing personal information or complaints on unverified numbers to prevent misuse by scammers.

Recent Stories

UAE Health Council discusses strategic health proj ..

UAE Health Council discusses strategic health projects to strengthen UAE's globa ..

26 seconds ago
 Commissioner ensure best arrangements for Derajat ..

Commissioner ensure best arrangements for Derajat 2025 festival

3 minutes ago
 Over 7,000 motorists fined for traffic violations: ..

Over 7,000 motorists fined for traffic violations: ITP

3 minutes ago
 Migrant deaths in Asia hit record high in 2024: UN

Migrant deaths in Asia hit record high in 2024: UN

3 minutes ago
 Woman killed in Larkana road accident

Woman killed in Larkana road accident

3 minutes ago
 ATRC to convene global experts for Governance of E ..

ATRC to convene global experts for Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit in ..

45 minutes ago
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique ..

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visits Mayo Hospital, inspect ..

4 minutes ago
 Warning issued against fake complaint numbers of D ..

Warning issued against fake complaint numbers of DIG Sukkar

4 minutes ago
 Envoys from Muslim Council of Elders participate i ..

Envoys from Muslim Council of Elders participate in communal Iftar at Islamic Cu ..

1 hour ago
 Arab Parliament condemns Israeli bombing of Koya i ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli bombing of Koya in Syria

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Hospital attains LEED Gold Certification ..

Fujairah Hospital attains LEED Gold Certification for sustainability, energy eff ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler amends laws on police, military rank ..

Sharjah Ruler amends laws on police, military ranks

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan