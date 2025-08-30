Warning Issued Over Landmine Risk In Floodwater
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2025 | 02:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The district administration on Saturday advised citizens to avoid river routes and adjoining areas inundated by floods due to the risk of landmines being swept along with water flowing from across the border.
According to an official spokesperson,residents and relevant agencies have been directed to remain highly cautious and vigilant.
Citizens have been urged to immediately report any suspicious object to the Civil Defence Bomb Disposal Unit at 053-9260069,Police Helpline 15,or Rescue 1122.
