Warning Issued To Kachi Abadis Along Sindh River Side

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2022 | 03:40 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration issued warning for Kachi Abadis alongside the Sindh River to leave the areas after the Pakistan Meteorological department issued alert about a multi-times increase in the level of water in the river near Dera Ismail Khan.

The district administration warned the people residing in Kachi Abadis along the river in Tehsils Dera, Paharpur and Paroa to leave their areas and shift to the flood relief centers set up by the administration in different areas of the district.

The flood affectees were being provided with food, shelter and medical facilities at these centers.

Approximately 700,000 to 900,000 cusecs of floodwater is expected to travel from Sindh River along the Dera city in the evening.

Moreover, the Sewerage nullahs of city were being closed through sand bags at Sindh River so that the floodwater could not flow in these nullahs in backward position which could cause damages to infrastructure of the city areas.

The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) requested to citizens to cooperate with the company by using minimum water at their homes as the sewerage has completely been closed near the river. The sewage water might add to the miseries of people if it comes to streets.

