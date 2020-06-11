Warning notices served in markets to observe coronavirus SOPs

Local district administration has served warning notices with all banks, markets and bazaars to hold customers dealers bound to ensure SOPs devised by Government to contain COVID-19 effectively

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Local district administration has served warning notices with all banks, markets and bazaars to hold customers dealers bound to ensure SOPs devised by Government to contain COVID-19 effectively.

Assistant Commissioner tehsil Kot Addu Dr Fiaz Ali said in this regard Thursday, all mobile markets, spare parts markets, iron stores,shoe markets running business in open or interior markets to ensure wearing masks and sanitizers before dealing with any customer.

They were warned of imposing heavy fines with sealing off their business centers in case of violating SOPs. AC termed implementation of pre-cautionary measures to be part and parcel of common man's lives for it would keep us healthy from hazard of running pandemic.