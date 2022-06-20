Warning notices served to defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) -:Sargodha Circle office, on the directions of Faisalabad electric supply company (FESCO), has decided to recover pending dues from various departments including Health, Police, Railways etc.

According to official sources,Circle office Sargodha management has already served the notices to those government departments who were defaulters of power bills amounting to billions of rupees since many months.

The deadline of June 30 has been given to all the defaulters, said sources.