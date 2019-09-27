Warning of 'bloodbath', Imran urges UN to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday warning of a "bloodbath" the in Indian held Kashmir, demanded immediate lifting of the "inhuman" curfew and sought support of the world community in giving the Kashmiris their right to self determination.

"This is a test for the United Nations. You guaranteed the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir," he reminded the gathering of world leaders here at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

An emotionally charged Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke far beyond his allotted time to apprise the world leaders of the persecution of innocent men, women and children in Kashmir at the hands of Indian occupational forces, who had illegally placed a population of eight million under detention, in utter disregard to the human rights.

He pointed to the rapes of thousands of Kashmiri women at the hands of Indian army troops, as pointed out in the two UN reports, the deaths of 100,000 Kashmiris, the detention of the entire Kashmiri political leadership, the abusive use of pellet guns against unarmed civilians, blockade of communication links and deployment of 900,000 security personnel to quell the freedom movement.

Attired in a blue traditional Pakistani dress, Imran Khan said he was here at the UNGA at one of the most critical times his country was facing. He warned of the consequences if the world community failed to realise the gravity of the situation confronting the two nuclear armed countries.

He urged the United Nations to ask India to lift the inhuman curfew, continuing for the past 55 days and return the 13,000 young boys lifted from their homes, by the Indian security forces.

"What kind of a mindset locks up 8 million people? Women, children, sick people. What I know of the West, they wouldn't stand for 8 million animals to be locked up. These are humans," Imran Khan said amidst a loud applause.

The prime minister spoke at length about the 11 violations committed by India against the UN resolutions, including the one against its own Constitution and the bilateral Simla agreement with Pakistan.

"What will happen when the curfew is lifted? Modi says this is done for the prosperity of Kashmir. But what will happen when 8 million Kashmiris come out of a lockdown and face 900,000 troops? I fear there will be a bloodbath." Imran Khan said, "You think Kashmiris will accept a new status quo under revocation of Article 370. 100,000 Kashmiris killed, thousands of women raped. UN reported on this." He regretted that the world knew about it, however, it remained quiet as it saw India as a huge market.

"Materialism has trumped humanity," Imran Khan said and questioned, "Will the world go for a market of 1.2 billion people, or for justice and humanity?" The prime minister repeatedly warned of another Pulwama sort of attack and said it would be the result of radicalisation due to the persistent denial of justice to the Kashmiri people.

He said Pakistan would be blamed should something happen and recalled how the two nuclear armed nations almost went head to head in February.

"And this is why the UN has a responsibility. This is why you came into being in 1945!" Imran Khan said.

He categorically stated that he was not threatening about a nuclear war.

"It is a worry. It is a test for the United Nations. You are the one who spoke about the Kashmiris' right to self determination. This is not the time for appeasement like that in 1939 in Munich.

"Will the word community appease a fascist or will it stand up for justice and humanity?" Imran Khan said, "If a conventional war starts between two nuclear countries anything could happen. It would have consequences, far beyond the region."He said, "Supposing a country seven times smaller than its neighbour; faced with a choice - either you surrender, or you fight till the end? And my belief is There is no God but Allah. We will fight" amidst an applause.