‘Warrant Management System’ Inaugurated At District Courts

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) A ‘Warrant Management System’ has been inaugurated at district courts here on Monday.

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Javed-ul-Hassan inaugurated the system. This online software has been prepared to computerize registration of warrants.

Additional Sessions Judge Munsaf Khan, Senior Civil Judge (Civil Division) Ahsan Yaqoob, Senior Civil Judge (Criminal Division) Nasrullah Wattoo, Senior Civil Judge (Family Division) Mumtaz Ahmad Mughal and others were present on the occasion.

Under this system, the lawyers and people can easily check details of warrants through website nazaratagency.dsjfaisalabad.gov.pk

