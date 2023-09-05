Wars fought, won with faith, passion: Javaid Iqbal

Admiral (Retired) Javaid Iqbal said that wars were fought and won with faith and passion and Pakistani soldiers proved their mettle by defeating a much stronger enemy during September 1965 war

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Admiral (Retired) Javaid Iqbal said that wars were fought and won with faith and passion and Pakistani soldiers proved their mettle by defeating a much stronger enemy during September 1965 war.

During an exclusive meeting with APP, he said that in September 1965, the India attacked Pakistan, but it did not know that it had challenged the nation that had full faith in Allah, the Almighty, so the enemy had to face severe setbacks on every front despite its numerical superiority.

Sharing his memories, he said that with the grace of Allah Almighty, he had participated in the 1965 war. He said that he, his father and grandfather migrated from East Punjab to Lahore in 1947. In 1961, he joined the Pak Navy and after his commission he fought in the Battle of Rann-of-Kutch first at the sea because it was not fought on land and only few people know about it. After that, the major battle of the Pak Navy was to attack on Somnath.

He said that he was a young lieutenant who was performing duty on PNS Shah ship. The war had not started before September 06 but the Pak Navy was assigned a special task due to which he was deployed in Rann-of-Katch.

He said that he was leaving the port on September 06 when it was reported that President of Pakistan Ayub Khan would address the nation. The President Ayub Khan while speaking on tv said that this morning our coward enemy attacked Pakistan from Lahore but our brave soldiers responded it strongly. The military officers also joined their duties and took their positions. It was also aired through radio Pakistan that Pak Air Force also shot down a number of planes of the enemy.

He appreciated the performance of Pakistan Air Force in 1965 war and said that Air Marshal Noor Khan utilized the PAF in the best possible way to defend the country.

"We were told that until our officers give us any order, at that time you should keep your preparations", Admiral (Retired) Javaid Iqbal said and added, "We were going towards our old mission and heading towards the Gulf of Eddy." The convoy of warships of Pakistan Navy including Babur, Badr, Jahangir, Alamgir, Tipu Sultan and Shah Jahan was on its way and the officers and soldiers were very eager to fight with India.

He said, "On the evening of September 08, a message was received from the commanding officer that we had received orders to divert our warships towards Dabalka Oth in India to attack as the radar system of this area was giving instructions to the Indian aircraft to attack Karachi and this announcement made the officers and soldiers of Pak force more passionate to attack the enemy." He said, "We also thought that Mehmood Ghaznavi had made several attacks on Somnath." So everyone was much excited about his mission and our senior officers were also well aware that Indian Navy, Indian Aircraft, Indian Submarines might attack from some sites but later, it was found that there were many defects in warships of the enemy.

Javaid Iqbal said, "After evening we were instructed to turn our ships towards the coast of India instead of Mumbai and all our ships in one line. At 12 o'clock in the night, we were ordered to turn our ships' cannons to the right side, after which all the ships fired more than 50 shells towards the enemy.

He said, "We were at a considerable distance from the enemy but their ships could be seen destroyed and the fire coming out of them was obvious.

Our soldiers and officers were very excited but the officers stopped us from firing more, he said and added that he was lucky to have participated in the 1965 war.