UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warsak Road Cleared Of Encroachments

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:13 PM

Warsak Road cleared of encroachments

District administration and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-II during a joint anti-encroachment operation Wednesday demolished dozens of encroachments erected outside shops on Warsak Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-II during a joint anti-encroachment operation Wednesday demolished dozens of encroachments erected outside shops on Warsak Road.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Anwar Akbar Khan and the Enforcement Officer Town-II, Arbab Mir Alam Khan supervised the operation carried through using heavy machinery. A heavy contingent of police was deployed to avert any kind of unpleasant incident.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation will continue in all localities of the district and those re-erecting encroachments will face stern action.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Road All

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank successfully closes $750 ..

4 minutes ago

CBUAE Governor chairs Islamic Finance Services Boa ..

19 minutes ago

Hot & dry weather with chances of DRW forecast for ..

2 minutes ago

US to buy 1.7 million courses of Merck's Covid pil ..

2 minutes ago

Pharmaceutical Products export increase record 28 ..

2 minutes ago

DIG starts grand operation against tinted glasses ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.