Warsak Road cleared of encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-II during a joint anti-encroachment operation Wednesday demolished dozens of encroachments erected outside shops on Warsak Road.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Anwar Akbar Khan and the Enforcement Officer Town-II, Arbab Mir Alam Khan supervised the operation carried through using heavy machinery. A heavy contingent of police was deployed to avert any kind of unpleasant incident.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation will continue in all localities of the district and those re-erecting encroachments will face stern action.