WASA Accelerates Preparations For Monsoon
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Rawalpindi on the directives of Secretary Housing and Urban Development on Thursday has accelerated preparations for Monsoon.
According to a WASA spokesman the Secretary had directed the third party to review monsoon preparations and drainage machinery. Superintending Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department Gujranwala Division, Qaiser Rashid visited WASA Rawalpindi along with the team.
The third party team reviewed WASA's heavy machinery and declared the machines and arrangements used for the drainage satisfactory. SE Public Health Engineering Department also reviewed the cleaning of sewage lines with modern winching machines on Asghar Mall Road.
The Superintendent Engineer said that the condition of machinery used in Monsoon was checked and found satisfactory.
A summary for the funds for the proper cleaning of Nullah Lai had been sent to the Punjab government, which is expected to be approved soon, MD WASA informed.
Funds amounting to Rs 60 million had been sanctioned for the major drains of the city and the tendering process was started, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf said adding that all the arrangements would be completed before Monsoon.
He urged the citizens not to throw garbage and solid waste in drains and sewer lines.
Managing Director WASA, Muhammad Salim Ashraf and Director Sewerage and Drainage were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore
Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture
USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO
TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?
Edotco Delegation Visits PTA
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner orders replacing inefficient price control magistrates35 seconds ago
-
Sports week celebrated in Benazir Medical University40 seconds ago
-
Pakistan keen to transform Qatar ties into a robust economic partnership: PM45 seconds ago
-
IRSA releases 164,900 cusecs water50 seconds ago
-
Governor KP visits Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed's mausoleum1 minute ago
-
Three injure in road mishap1 minute ago
-
May 9 vandalism: A darkest day plunged country in chaos; calls for speedy trial of cases11 minutes ago
-
Matric exams conclude11 minutes ago
-
Civil Society hosts 'Pegham-e-Aman Rally' to promote peace, sovereignty11 minutes ago
-
Distrained property of former MPA set to auction on court's order11 minutes ago
-
DSO Haripur assures utilizing all resources for development of sports11 minutes ago
-
Cop, two dacoits injured in encounters21 minutes ago