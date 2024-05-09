Open Menu

WASA Accelerates Preparations For Monsoon

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Rawalpindi on the directives of Secretary Housing and Urban Development on Thursday has accelerated preparations for Monsoon.

According to a WASA spokesman the Secretary had directed the third party to review monsoon preparations and drainage machinery. Superintending Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department Gujranwala Division, Qaiser Rashid visited WASA Rawalpindi along with the team.

The third party team reviewed WASA's heavy machinery and declared the machines and arrangements used for the drainage satisfactory. SE Public Health Engineering Department also reviewed the cleaning of sewage lines with modern winching machines on Asghar Mall Road.

The Superintendent Engineer said that the condition of machinery used in Monsoon was checked and found satisfactory.

A summary for the funds for the proper cleaning of Nullah Lai had been sent to the Punjab government, which is expected to be approved soon, MD WASA informed.

Funds amounting to Rs 60 million had been sanctioned for the major drains of the city and the tendering process was started, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf said adding that all the arrangements would be completed before Monsoon.

He urged the citizens not to throw garbage and solid waste in drains and sewer lines.

Managing Director WASA, Muhammad Salim Ashraf and Director Sewerage and Drainage were also present on the occasion.

