WASA Accelerates Preparations For Monsoon

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Rawalpindi on the directives of the Secretary Housing and Urban Development has accelerated preparations for Monsoon.

According to a WASA spokesman, the Secretary had directed the third party to review monsoon preparations and drainage machinery.

He informed that the Superintending Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department Gujranwala Division, Qaiser Rashid visited WASA Rawalpindi along with the team here the other day and reviewed WASA's heavy machinery. The team declared the machines and arrangements used for the drainage satisfactory.

Managing Director (MD) WASA, Muhammad Salim Ashraf and Director Sewerage and Drainage were also present on the occasion.

SE Public Health Engineering Department also reviewed the cleaning of sewage lines with modern winching machines on Asghar Mall Road.

The Superintendent Engineer said that the condition of machinery used in Monsoon was checked and found satisfactory.

A summary of the funds for the proper cleaning of Nullah Lai had been sent to the Punjab government, which is expected to be approved soon, MD WASA informed.

Funds amounting to Rs 60 million had been sanctioned for the major drains of the city and the tendering process was started, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf said adding that all the arrangements would be completed before Monsoon.

He urged the citizens not to throw garbage and solid waste in drains and sewer lines.

