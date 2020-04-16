UrduPoint.com
WASA Advises Citizens To Use 1334 For Registration Of Complaints

Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:22 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) on Thursday said citizens could register their online complaints and advised the citizens to use 1334 for online registration of complaints.

According to WASA spokesman, in wake of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, the WASA on the directives of Punjab Government had made special arrangements to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the residents and sewerage arrangements.

He said, WASA call center on the directives of Managing Director (MD) WASA Iftikhar ud din Naeem were working round the clock.

He said, the Whatsapp number 0332-5257065 could also be used for registration of complaints and urged the citizens to use online facility for registration of complaints.

The officials concerned had been directed by the MD to make all out efforts to resolve complaints of the citizens within shortest possible time frame, he said.

The citizens should use water cautiously so that maximum residents could be provided uninterruptedwater supply during lockdown, he added.

