WASA Advises Consumers To Pay Water Bills, Get Legal Connections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 09:23 PM

WASA advises consumers to pay water bills, get legal connections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has advised the consumers to pay the water bills and to get legal connections to avoid the action of severing of the water supply system.

The spokesman of Hyderabad Development Authority Nadeem Yousuf informed here on Monday that WASA had formed teams to carry out checking and disconnect the supply to the defaulters.

He said the teams led by the Executive Engineers would visit all localities in City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas to check the utility bills and detect the illegal connections.

The spokesman said the teams would also confiscate the water pumps of the defaulters and those involved in the water theft.

He said the WASA was facing severe financial hardships mainly because of the consumers who did not pay the water bills.

He maintained that the agency would not be able to improve its water supply and drainage services if the consumers did not pay the bills.

