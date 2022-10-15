UrduPoint.com

WASA Allowed To Sign Agreement With SWIT For Operation, Maintenance Of 128 Filtration Plants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2022 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The Governing Body of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has allowed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi to sign an agreement with a Non-Government Organization (NGO) 'Saylani Welfare International Trust' (SWIT) for operation and maintenance of 128 filtration plants in the town.

According to Director General (DG) RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, WASA was facing financial problems in operation and maintenance of filtration plants as well as other infrastructure.

The Governing Body of RDA had approved signing of an agreement with 'Saylani Welfare International Trust' for operations and maintenance of 128 filtration plants across the city, he added.

According to RDA spokesman, initially the Trust would undertake the up-gradation and operation of 30 filtration plants in Rawalpindi city areas.

He further said that it would be sponsored initially for five years, which would be extendable on the basis of mutual understanding in the interest of the people.

