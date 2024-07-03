WASA and ADB to sign agreement for water schemes in Multan

Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) intended to launch water and sanitation schemes under the aegis of Asian Development Bank (ADB) soon in near future, source privy to development revealed Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) intended to launch water and sanitation schemes under the aegis of Asian Development Bank (ADB) soon in near future, source privy to development revealed Wednesday.

Arif Abbas, Director Works of WASA, talking to APP informed about clauses of the agreement were being formulated with the help of technical experts in order to reap maximum output to upgrade the already running, inculcating additional ones in parts of the city as well.

He said there's not been specific budget allocated for the new schemes in current provincial budget for the district that likely due to the crucial economic circumstances the country passing through.

However, he said the running schemes are going-on smoothly with rest assured that they would be completed in due timeframe.

Mentioning of the fresh scheme regarding water and sanitation, he said a scheme worth Rs. 15 million was just approved for Qasim Bella here.

The work would be started soon depending upon funds-allocation being pledged to be credited soon with the department, he concluded.