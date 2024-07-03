WASA And ADB To Sign Agreement For Water Schemes In Multan
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) intended to launch water and sanitation schemes under the aegis of Asian Development Bank (ADB) soon in near future, source privy to development revealed Wednesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) intended to launch water and sanitation schemes under the aegis of Asian Development Bank (ADB) soon in near future, source privy to development revealed Wednesday.
Arif Abbas, Director Works of WASA, talking to APP informed about clauses of the agreement were being formulated with the help of technical experts in order to reap maximum output to upgrade the already running, inculcating additional ones in parts of the city as well.
He said there's not been specific budget allocated for the new schemes in current provincial budget for the district that likely due to the crucial economic circumstances the country passing through.
However, he said the running schemes are going-on smoothly with rest assured that they would be completed in due timeframe.
Mentioning of the fresh scheme regarding water and sanitation, he said a scheme worth Rs. 15 million was just approved for Qasim Bella here.
The work would be started soon depending upon funds-allocation being pledged to be credited soon with the department, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan puts internet on fire with stylish attire
Palestinian Prime Minister and IsDB President discuss strengthening relations
Saudi Arabia eases access for Pakistani tourists with revised visa requirements
PSX closes at historic high level of 80,233 points
PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Russia
Meeting held to discuss measures to cope with monsoon rains, possible flood
Rupee weakens against dollar
LinkedIn report highlights critical role of continuous learning in modern workpl ..
Minister for early completion of outsourcing waste management programme
Markets track Wall St records as Powell revives rate hopes
Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons
Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO Lahore chairs progress review meeting on development schemes40 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting to regulate market prices of flour50 minutes ago
-
Steps under way to increase cotton production in country1 hour ago
-
CDA chief urges modernization via Public-Private Partnership1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia eases access for Pakistani tourists with revised visa requirements41 seconds ago
-
Admission information centers established at IUB campuses1 hour ago
-
Zia Langau for strengthening digital security in Quetta1 hour ago
-
Preparations finalized to prevent water-logging in city1 hour ago
-
Mobile dental camp set up at Camp Jail1 hour ago
-
Policeman injured as terrorists attacked polio team in Tank1 hour ago
-
Minister Salik for promoting religious harmony ahead of Muharram-ul-Haram1 hour ago
-
Man injured for resisting robbery bid in Taxila1 hour ago