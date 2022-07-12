WASA announce new schedule for supply of clean drinking water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :On the directions of Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Abu Bakar Imran, the agency has released new schedule for supply of clean drinking water to consumers.

According to distribution directorate, new timing for supply of clean water will be 5a.m. to 8a.m. while the afternoon timing will be 4p.m. to 7p.m.