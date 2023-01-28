UrduPoint.com

WASA Announced Water Supply Closure Due To Power Supply Suspension

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2023 | 11:18 PM

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has announced that the supply of water to the city would remain affected from January 28 to 31 because of the power supply suspension from morning to afternoon

In a statement issued here on Saturday, WASA's spokesman advised the consumers to store water to avoid being affected by the shortage.

He said Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) would suspend the electric supply to Main Filtration Plant on Jamshoro road from 9 am to 2 pm from January 28 to 31.

He said due to the power supply issue the plant would remain non-operational for at least 7 hours because it normally took around 2 hours for the plant after the restoration of the power supply to start supplying water.

