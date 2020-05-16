UrduPoint.com
WASA Announces Amnesty Scheme For Illegal Connection Holders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 10:34 PM

WASA announces amnesty scheme for illegal connection holders

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) announced amnesty scheme for consumers who obtained sewerage and water supply connections illegally

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) announced amnesty scheme for consumers who obtained sewerage and water supply connections illegally.

The special relaxation would be offered on three times fee on all illegal connections from May - 18 to June 30.

The consumers could regularize their illegal connections with payment of only single fee.

They could submit applications on white paper along with CNIC and property documents at WASA one window cell or staffer in respective areas.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday, Managing Director WASA Khalid Naseem Chandio said that agency has decided to give special offer to citizens before Eid-ul-Fitre adding that not only domestic consumers besides this commercial and industrial consumers could also ger benefit from this scheme.

He said that crackdown would be launched against illegal sewerage connection holders after completion of deadline date.

