Wasa announces fee concession for regularization of domestic connections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has announced fee concession for one year if consumers will get their illegal domestic connections regularized.

Managing Director Wasa Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry on Friday said the Wasa would issue demand notices by excluding regularization fee or penalty of 12 months and consumers will deposit only demand notices.

If a consumer succeeds in depositing a demand notice up to December 31, 2021 for regularization of his illegal domestic connection, he will be entitled for fee concession, otherwise, the agency will take action and imposed a fine after the date.

He also directed officers to take steps for creating awareness among people about feeconcession besides displacing flexes and banners at Wasa's offices so that the maximum peoplecould avail the facility.