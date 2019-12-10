WASA announces water closure during canals de-silting

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency Hyderabad Muzaffar Hussain Memon Tuesday announced the closure water during canals de-silting for a period of 15 days from December 25

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency Hyderabad Muzaffar Hussain Memon Tuesday announced the closure water during canals de-silting for a period of 15 days from December 25.

Addressing a reception hosted in honor by Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, he said that though lagoons of WASA had capacity of seven days water storage, however, all out efforts will be made to avert shortage of water to consumers. He, however appealed to consumers to efficiently use of available water during the closure period.

Responding the issues of sewerage and cleanliness, he said that sewerage system of Hyderabad City was based on open drains and lying under HMC management therefore it was responsible for cleaning and maintaining the open drains.

The complaints regarding supply of contaminated water in supply lines in Latifabad and Qasimabad have been redressed, he said and added that the issue of choking of sewerage lines will be overcome shortly.

Regarding management of SITE Filter Plant, the Managing Director WASA said that Sindh Industrial Trading Estate Limited has not been handed over the said filter plant to WASA therefore the management was unable to operate the plant.

The Sindh Government was the authority to upgrade Water and Sanitation Agency to the level of Water and Sewerage board, he informed and said that the business community of Hyderabad can approach to province government in this regard.

He informed that the closure of Manadori Hydrant was ordered by the then Commissioner Hyderabad Division as he had doubts about sale of water to private water tanker owners. Due to outstanding dues, the WASA was facing financial crunch and managing such a big organization with only 20 percent recovery could be possible for the managers, he said and called upon the consumers to timely pay the bills with outstanding dues so that WASA could be able to facilitate them.

In case of failure, the disconnection of defaulting water connections could not be averted, he said and informed that WASA helpline 1334 was being activated to facilitate the consumers.

Earlier, President HCSTSI Daulat Ram Lohan in his welcome address highlighted the issues being faced by the citizens of Hyderabad due to shortage of water as well as supply contaminated water.