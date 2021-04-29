WASA App to lodge online complaints

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has introduced an App for lodging online complaints regarding water supply and sewerage services.

Managing Director Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry said on Thursday that WASA is improving its service gradually using the latest technology.

In this connection, it has introduced an App, https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.PITB.WasaComplaints, which the consumers can download from play store and install in their mobile phones.

Through this App, the consumers can get their complaints relating to water supply and sewerage system lodged online and WASA field staff will respond to it immediately.