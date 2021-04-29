UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA App To Lodge Online Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

WASA App to lodge online complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has introduced an App for lodging online complaints regarding water supply and sewerage services.

Managing Director Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry said on Thursday that WASA is improving its service gradually using the latest technology.

In this connection, it has introduced an App, https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.PITB.WasaComplaints, which the consumers can download from play store and install in their mobile phones.

Through this App, the consumers can get their complaints relating to water supply and sewerage system lodged online and WASA field staff will respond to it immediately.

Related Topics

Technology Water Mobile From

Recent Stories

PCB appreciates SC order in Justice Qazi Faez Isa ..

6 minutes ago

NA-249: Shehbaz Sharif asks people to vote respons ..

17 minutes ago

58,479 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21 minutes ago

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE ..

21 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz demands inquiry into Memon’s revel ..

37 minutes ago

COVID-19 desk set up at Ramzan bazaar; 99,468 jabb ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.