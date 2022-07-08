UrduPoint.com

WASA Appeals People To Avoid Throwing Fodder, Waste In Sewerages

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2022 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Abu Bakar Imran appealed to people to observe cleanliness in their surroundings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He asked them to avoid throwing fodder, offal and waste of sacrificial animals in sewerages as well as nullah as this exercise would choke the drains.

People would call at toll-free number 1334 or 041-9210051 or whatsapp Number 0321-9991334 for information and registration of complaints, he added

