WASA appeals people to avoid throwing offal in drains

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has appealed to the people to avoid throwing offal and waste of sacrificial animals in sewerage lines and drains.

Managing Director Abu Bakar Imran during his visit to different areas here on Monday said that desilting of main drains is in full swing in the city.

He said people should avoid throwing waste of animals in drains and nullahs otherwise sewerage system will stand clog and it would create inconvenience.

He said that staff was busy in cleaning of main drains and nullahs through heavy machinery to ensure drainage of rainy water in monsoon.

He said that resolving sewerage related issues during Eid holidays werethe top priority and the field staff was fulfilling its responsibilities with dedication.